DHEC: New, confirmed COVID-19 cases surge to 15,409

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. The variant on Monday was detected in South Texas in Cameron County on the Mexican border.(Photo: Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The state’s amount of new COVID-19 cases continues to smash previous records this winter, surging to more than 15,000 on Wednesday, according to information released Friday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC releases data two days after it receives it.

Friday’s report includes 15,409 confirmed cases, 4,074 probable cases, 28 confirmed COVID-19-caused deaths and six probable deaths. Of 65,721 new tests reported to the state, 31.8% were positive for the virus.

Those newly announced deaths include the probable COVID-19 caused death of a person in Dillon County, the confirmed COVID-19 death of a person in Dillon County, one probable death in Florence County, one confirmed death in Horry County and one probable death in Marion County.

State hospitals were at 83.1% capacity, according to DHEC. COVID-19 hospitalizations are up 33.5% over last week.

A handful of districts, including Florence County School District Three and Dillon School District Four, have announced that they will move to virtual learning for the next few days.

The update brings the state’s totals to 907,252 confirmed cases, 245,873 probable cases, 12,876 confirmed COVID-19-caused deaths and 2,038 probable deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 93 confirmed, 66 probable

Dillon – 141 confirmed, 25 probable

Florence – 403 confirmed, 92 probable

Horry – 604 confirmed, 390 probable

Marion – 99 confirmed, 25 probable

Marlboro – 40 confirmed, 38 probable