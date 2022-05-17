COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The number of new COVID-19 cases in the state is up 92.4% compared to last month, according to data released Tuesday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

There were 5,566 cases last week, a 22.1% increase from the previous week, according to DHEC.

During the same week, DHEC received reports of 10 people who died with the virus — a 23.1% decrease from the previous week, and a 41.2% decrease from the previous month.

Vaccinations were up .3% from the previous week, and down 13.3% from last month, according to DHEC.

As of the information published Tuesday, 120 people remain hospitalized with the virus. While hospitalizations are down 5% from the previous week, there were 6.7% more people hospitalized with the virus compared to the previous month.