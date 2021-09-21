DHEC: New COVID-19 cases dropped, but 93 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases was down about 1,000 on Sunday from the previous day, according to data released Tuesday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC announces data two days after it receives it.

Tuesday’s report includes 1,852 new, confirmed cases, 306 probable cases, 93 confirmed deaths and 17 probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 22,438 new tests reported to the state, 13% were positive for the virus.

Of those new deaths, there was one confirmed death in Dillon County, one confirmed and one probable death in Florence County, and four confirmed and one probable death in Horry County.

Tuesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 670,492 confirmed cases, 161,974 probable cases, 10,277 confirmed deaths and 1,551 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

As of Monday, DHEC reported that 82.33% of the state’s inpatient beds were in use, with 25.1% of those COVID-19 patients. Of the state’s 1,798 intensive care unit beds, 83.15% were in use, and 44.98% of the state’s ventilators were in use.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 10 confirmed, seven probable

Dillon – 35 confirmed, one probable

Florence – 69 confirmed, six probable

Horry – 104 confirmed, 43 probable

Marion – 23 confirmed, one probable

Marlboro – Five confirmed, five probable