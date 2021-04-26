DHEC: New COVID-19 deaths in Dillon, Marion counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — An additional three people have died of COVID-19 in the state, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday.

DHEC also reported 362 new, confirmed cases and 164 probable cases. Of 13,206 new tests reported to the state, 3.7% were positive for the virus.

Among the new deaths were a middle-aged person in Dillon County and a middle-aged person in Marion County.

Monday’s update brings the state’s totals to 479,618 confirmed cases, 95,897 probable cases, 8,307 deaths and 1,126 probable COVID-19-caused deaths. More than 7.3 tests have been administered since the beginning of the pandemic.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Six confirmed

Dillon – No new cases

Florence – Five confirmed, two probable

Horry – 14 confirmed, 13 probable

Marion – One probable

Marlboro – Five confirmed