DHEC: No new COVID-19 cases in Dillon, Marion counties

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Both Dillon and Marion counties had no new COVID-19 cases to report Monday, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC announced 229 new, confirmed cases statewide, along with 107 probable cases. The only new death was of an elderly person in Florence County.

Of 8,790 new tests reported to the state, 3.5% were positive for the virus.

Monday’s update brings the state’s totals to 489,047 confirmed cases, 99,892 probable cases, 8,500 confirmed deaths and 1,154 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Five confirmed, one probable

Dillon – No new cases

Florence – Nine confirmed

Horry – 11 confirmed, 11 probable

Marion – No new cases

Marlboro – Three confirmed, one probable