DHEC: No new COVID-19 cases in Florence County, 1 in Horry

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County had no new COVID-19 reported to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday, and Horry County only had one confirmed case, according to information released Tuesday afternoon from the agency.

There were 34 new, confirmed cases and 15 probable ones statewide, according to DHEC, in addition to three new deaths. Of 2,585 new tests reported to the state, 1.7% were positive for the virus.

Of the state’s 46 counties, 30 reported no new cases. Statewide, all but three counties have been classified as having a “low” incidence rate for the virus, meaning that there has been fewer than 50 new, confirmed cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period.

Tuesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 492,869 confirmed cases, 102,994 probable cases, 8,629 confirmed deaths and 1,175 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

Among News13’s coverage area in South Carolina — which includes Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties — only Horry County and Marion County reported new, confirmed cases. Horry County had one confirmed case and one probable one, while Marion County had one confirmed case.

The most cases came from Charleston County, which reported seven confirmed instances of the virus, and three probable ones.