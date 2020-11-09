DHEC offers recommendations for safer Thanksgiving during pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC offered recommendations Monday for a safer Thanksgiving during the COVID-19 pandemic, including travel and safety precautions.

DHEC is reminding residents to take action to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, including wearing masks, social distancing, and limiting travel.

“Try to keep gatherings small in terms of different households invited, ensure that proper social distancing and mask-wearing is observed, consider outdoor celebrations if weather permits, and bring more people together safely using video meetings,” DHEC Physician and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael J. Kacka said.

“Thanksgiving is an important time for family and friends to celebrate and reconnect, especially during such a difficult year,” Kacka said. “While we take time to reflect on all that we have to be thankful for, including our family, friends and loved ones, lets’ remember that the actions we take today, could determine our ability to come together to celebrate holidays and family gatherings in the future.”

DHEC also recommends limiting activity in the two weeks before a holiday gathering to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. DHEC says short trips by car with members of the same household with no stops is considered low risk.

DHEC lists other lower-risk activities such as having a small dinner with only people in the same household, having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with family and friends, shopping online instead of in-person, and watching sports, parades, and movies from home.

DHEC also urges people to get tested for COVID-19 before and after traveling for holiday events.