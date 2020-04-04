DHEC: Over 16,000 tests for COVID-19 have come back negative statewide

Live Now
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has now received negative testing numbers from private labs.

16,397 negative test results have been reported from both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

As of Friday, April 3, the total number of tests (both positive and negative) performed in South Carolina is 18.097.

