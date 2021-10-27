DHEC preparing vaccine rollout for kids 5 to 11-years-old

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — As the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control prepares to roll out vaccinations for children 5 and up, the state reported its second-highest weekly death totals last month.

DHEC, in a call with reporters Wednesday, focused heavily on rolling out vaccinations to children and when federal approval might happen. Doctors offices, pharmacies, and hospitals already preparing to get the vaccine out to kids.

State health officials following a detailed checklist from the CDC for the vaccine for kids 5 to 11 years of age, to ensure that all of the health recommendations are in place.

Vaccine manufacturer Pfizer indicated that they may have data by the end of this year to submit for federal approval for children under the age of 5 to get the vaccine.

Health officials say it takes 5 weeks to get fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine and getting kids vaccinated as early as possible could really change how families enjoy the upcoming holiday season.

“The FDA body voted on approval based on evidence showing the benefits of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 outweighs its risk and parents should be reminded that the risks among children for COVID infection are real,” said DHEC Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell. “We know that among the most recent surge in cases, as more seniors were vaccinated, COVID cases shifted to younger age groups.”

DHEC officials highlighted tips to follow during the holiday season, encouraging those with COVID symptoms 10 days before their event or if they’ve been in close contact with someone who is positive to wear masks, practice social distancing, and not gather together.

Click here to visit DHEC’S COVID-19 dashboard.