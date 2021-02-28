DHEC offers help to locate vaccine providers near you

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. The World Health Organization Monday Feb. 15, 2021, granted an emergency authorization to the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca, a move that should allow its partners to ship millions of doses to countries worldwide as part of a U.N.-backed program to stop the pandemic.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environment Control has provided a useful tool for locating a vaccine provider in your area.

Anyone 65 years or older or any mission-critical workers can make an appointment to receive the vaccine. A chart for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina can be found here.

The federal government is providing the vaccine free of charge to all people living in the United States. Vaccination providers can be reimbursed for vaccine administration fees by the patient’s public or private insurance company or, for uninsured patients, by the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Provider Relief Fund. No one can be denied a vaccine if they are unable to pay a vaccine administration fee, and no one should receive a bill for receiving the vaccine.​

Reminders for getting your COVID-19 vaccine:

Make an appointment with a vaccine provider to guarantee you’ll receive your shot.

You need to make two appointments, one for each shot, for both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

You should make your appointment for your second shot at the same location where you receive your first one.

Make your second appointment while you’re at your first appointment, no later. Don’t leave your first appointment without knowing how and when you’ll get your second shot.

Until more vaccine is available, some appointments may need to be rescheduled for a later date if a provider runs out of vaccine. Providers will contact people directly if they need to reschedule an appointment.

If you need to reschedule an appointment, remember to cancel your initial appointment so someone else can use it.

The vaccine provider locator can be accessed here.

Call DHEC’s Vaccine Information Line at 1-866-365-8110 for answers to vaccine related questions and help finding contact information you need to make an appointment.