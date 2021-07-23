DHEC records nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases as numbers continue to surge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s number of COVID-19 cases continues to trend upward again, according to data released Friday from the state’s health agency.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 798 new, confirmed cases, 414 probable cases and three new deaths, according to information it received Wednesday. Of 8,946 new tests reported to the state, 12.1% were positive for the virus.

As of Friday afternoon, all but seven of the state’s 46 counties had been moved from the “low” incidence rate category to the “moderate” classification, which means that an area has seen between 51 and 200 new, confirmed cases per 100,000 people within a two-week span.

In Horry County, that rate was 155 new cases per 100,000 people. Of the new cases reported Friday, 110 confirmed and 40 probable ones were in Horry County — the highest number in the state.

Friday’s update brings the state’s totals to 498,887 confirmed cases, 107,946 probable cases, 8,710 confirmed deaths and 1,168 probable deaths.

Just over 44% of South Carolinians ages 12 and up had been fully vaccinated, as of Wednesday. About half of South Carolina residents have received at least one vaccine dose.

Of the 5,344 cases reported to DHEC in June, 93% were considered not fully vaccinated, according to information announced Friday. Of the 243 who were hospitalized, 86% were considered not vaccinated. There were 39 COVID-19-related deaths last month where DHEC could determine an individual’s vaccine status. Of those, 90% were considered not fully vaccinated.