DHEC releases new COVID-19 cases reported by school

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC began on Friday to report COVID-19 cases at pubic and private schools associated with staff and students.

The reports include every school, both cumulative and rolling 30-day counts, of confirmed cases among students, teachers and faculty members, and will be updated on DHEC on Tuesday and Friday afternoons.

This does not mean that students, faculty or staff contracted the virus at the school.

A specific number isn’t provided for fewer than 5 cases so you will see < 5 for a school with at least 1 case. See DHEC’S full interactive map here.

In Horry County, at least one case among employees has been reported for Socastee Middle School, Coastal Leadership Academy, and Ocean Drive Elementary

Here is the map of cases by school: