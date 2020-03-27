DHEC releases state coronavirus case numbers by zip code

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has released state coronavirus case numbers by ZIP code.

Horry County has 21 cases as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, March 26, according to DHEC. Those include cases in the following ZIP codes:

Florence County has 11 cases in these ZIP codes:

DHEC reports 8 cases in Darlington County in the following ZIP codes:

Marion County has one case in the 29574 ZIP code.

Marlboro County also has one case in the 29512 ZIP code.

The ZIP code of 29547 in Dillon County has 1 case.

There are 4 cases in Chesterfield County in these ZIP codes:

Georgetown County has 3 cases in these ZIP codes:

Charleston County leads the state with 91 reported cases.

For more information, visit DHEC’s website here.

On Wednesday, News13 reported that DHEC would begin reporting cases by ZIP code after a letter from the SC Association of Counties to Gov. McMaster.

