DHEC releases state coronavirus case numbers by zip code

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has released state coronavirus case numbers by ZIP code.
Horry County has 21 cases as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, March 26, according to DHEC. Those include cases in the following ZIP codes:
Florence County has 11 cases in these ZIP codes:
DHEC reports 8 cases in Darlington County in the following ZIP codes:
Marion County has one case in the 29574 ZIP code.
Marlboro County also has one case in the 29512 ZIP code.
The ZIP code of 29547 in Dillon County has 1 case.
There are 4 cases in Chesterfield County in these ZIP codes:
Georgetown County has 3 cases in these ZIP codes:
Charleston County leads the state with 91 reported cases.
On Wednesday, News13 reported that DHEC would begin reporting cases by ZIP code after a letter from the SC Association of Counties to Gov. McMaster.
