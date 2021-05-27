DHEC reports 1 new COVID-19 death in Horry County, probable death in Darlington

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — There are 208 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental control announced Thursday.

DHEC also reported 193 new, probable cases, two confirmed deaths and one probable COVID-19-caused death.

One of the newly-reported deaths was the confirmed death of an elderly person in Horry County, and the probable COVID-19-caused death of a middle-aged person in Darlington County.

Of 8,859 new tests reported to the state, 3.2% were positive for the virus. More than 7.8 million tests have been administered in South Carolina since the beginning of the pandemic.

Thursday’s update brings the state’s totals to 491,133 confirmed cases, 101,110 probable cases, 8,554 confirmed deaths and 1,157 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – One confirmed, 15 probable

Dillon – One probable

Florence – Three confirmed, one probable

Horry – 15 confirmed, 25 probable

Marion – No new cases

Marlboro – Two confirmed, tow probable