DHEC reports 113 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, another death in Horry County tied to virus

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina state health department announced more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 statwide and one new death related to the novel coronavirus Sunday.
The patient was an elderly person from Horry County who had underlying health conditions, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control. There have so far been 16 deaths related to the virus in South Carolina, DHEC reports.
DHEC announced Sunday 113 additional cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases statewide to 774 in 40 counties.
Here is a list of the cases announced Sunday:
- Aiken County: 2 cases
- Anderson County: 5 cases
- Beaufort County: 11 cases
- Calhoun County: 1 case
- Charleston County: 8 cases
- Clarendon County: 9 cases
- Darlington County: 2 cases
- Edgefield County: 1 case
- Florence County: 1 case
- Georgetown County: 4 cases
- Greenville County: 14 cases
- Horry County: 3 cases
- Kershaw County: 5 cases
- Lancaster County: 4 cases
- Laurens County: 1 case
- Lexington County: 5 cases
- Marlboro County: 1 case
- Oconee County: 1 case
- Orangeburg County: 2 cases
- Pickens County: 1 case
- Richland County: 17 cases
- Spartanburg County: 4 cases
- Sumter County: 6 cases
- York County: 5 cases
