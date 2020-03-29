DHEC reports 113 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, another death in Horry County tied to virus

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina state health department announced more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 statwide and one new death related to the novel coronavirus Sunday.

The patient was an elderly person from Horry County who had underlying health conditions, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control. There have so far been 16 deaths related to the virus in South Carolina, DHEC reports.

DHEC announced Sunday 113 additional cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases statewide to 774 in 40 counties.

Here is a list of the cases announced Sunday:

Aiken County: 2 cases

Anderson County: 5 cases

Beaufort County: 11 cases

Calhoun County: 1 case

Charleston County: 8 cases

Clarendon County: 9 cases

Darlington County: 2 cases

Edgefield County: 1 case

Florence County: 1 case

Georgetown County: 4 cases

Greenville County: 14 cases

Horry County: 3 cases

Kershaw County: 5 cases

Lancaster County: 4 cases

Laurens County: 1 case

Lexington County: 5 cases

Marlboro County: 1 case

Oconee County: 1 case

Orangeburg County: 2 cases

Pickens County: 1 case

Richland County: 17 cases

Spartanburg County: 4 cases

Sumter County: 6 cases

York County: 5 cases

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.

Latest Headlines