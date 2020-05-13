DHEC reports 133 new cases of the coronavirus; 7 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC on Wednesday announced 133 new cases of the coronavirus and 7 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,030 and those who have died to 362.

Five of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Clarendon (2), Florence (1), Lexington (1), and Richland (1) counties, and two of the deaths occurred in a middle-aged individual in Greenville (1) and Marion (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Horry: 4 new (273 total)

Marion: 0 new (48 total)

Dillon: 3 new (104 total)

Marlboro: 2 new (60 total)

Darlington: 1 new (177 total)

Florence: 8 new (469 total)

Georgetown: 0 new (51 total)