DHEC reports 133 new cases of the coronavirus; 7 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC on Wednesday announced 133 new cases of the coronavirus and 7 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,030 and those who have died to 362.
Five of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Clarendon (2), Florence (1), Lexington (1), and Richland (1) counties, and two of the deaths occurred in a middle-aged individual in Greenville (1) and Marion (1) counties.
The number of new cases by county are listed below.
Horry: 4 new (273 total)
Marion: 0 new (48 total)
Dillon: 3 new (104 total)
Marlboro: 2 new (60 total)
Darlington: 1 new (177 total)
Florence: 8 new (469 total)
Georgetown: 0 new (51 total)
New cases in other counties:
Allendale (4), Aiken (9), Anderson (2), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (2), Berkeley (1), Charleston (3), Chesterfield (4), Colleton (1), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (1) , Greenville (16), Greenwood (4), Kershaw (3), Lancaster (1), Laurens (1), Lee (3), Lexington (15), Marlboro (2), Orangeburg (1), Pickens (3), Richland (21), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (3), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (3), York (8)
DHEC and Partners Announce 13 Free Mobile Testing Clinics
DHEC is working with key community partners to provide COVID-19 testing across the state as part of the agency’s expansive statewide testing strategy. Yesterday, the agency announced 13 free mobile testing clinics at various locations around the state.
As part of this effort, DHEC has partnered with Kroger Health to host seven days of testing at the S.C. State Fairgrounds (1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia). The testing events are 10 a.m-4 p.m. May 15, May 16, May 18, May 22, May 23, May 29 and May 30. These Kroger Health partner events are by appointment only. Individuals must schedule an appointment via Kroger Health’s online portal at www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing in order to receive a test.
To find a mobile testing clinic near you, visit DHEC’s mobile testing clinic webpage. We update this page regularly as new testing clinics are confirmed.
DHEC and the Department of Mental Health
In recognition of Mental Health Month, DHEC and Department of Mental Health (DMH) encourage South Carolinians to find the balance that works for them. To help increase awareness of mental health and coping with stress, DHEC and DMH have partnered to produce a public service announcement (PSA) that’s available here. A Spanish translation version of the PSA is available here.
DMH has made resources on managing anxiety and stress available on its webpage, www.scdmh.net. Its community mental health centers statewide are open and accepting new patients – no referral is needed. To find the center closest to you, visit www.scdmh.net. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call DMH’s statewide Community Crisis Response and Intervention 24-hours a day, toll-free, at (833) DMH-CCRI (833-364-2274).