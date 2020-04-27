DHEC reports 142 new cases of coronavirus, 3 new deaths; county-by-county breakdown

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC on Monday announced 142 new cases of the coronavirus, and three additional deaths were reported.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,613 and those who have died to 177.

The deaths occurred in three elderly individuals from Clarendon (1), Florence (1), and Greenville (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Horry: 7 new (209 total)

Marion: 1 new (33 total)

Dillon: 3 new (44 total)

Marlboro: 1 new (41 total)

Darlington: 3 new (107 total)

Florence: 0 new (268 total)

Georgetown: 0 new (39 total)

Other counties:

Abbeville (2), Aiken (3), Anderson (4), Beaufort (1), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (4), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (7), Greenville (44), Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Kershaw (5), Lancaster (1), Laurens (6), Lee (4), Lexington (5), Marion (1), Oconee (2), Pickens (4), Richland (5), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (4), York (5)

A private laboratory submitted a month’s history of positive test results for Greenville County residents to DHEC this weekend, causing a spike in new cases in the county. This will potentially continue to be reflected as elevated case counts for the next couple of days as DHEC verifies and confirms these cases for public reporting. DHEC has contacted this lab to explain that cases of COVID-19 are urgently reportable within 24 hours to DHEC to prevent this from recurring.

DHEC Provides Increase Access to Healthy Food Options for WIC Families

In response to demand for nutritious foods during the COVID-19 pandemic, DHEC is providing additional food items to South Carolina WIC participants. Beginning April 27, 2020, and until further notice, participants will have more purchasing options for milk, yogurt, fruits, and vegetables.

DHEC encourages South Carolina families who are experiencing loss of income related to COVID-19 to apply to our WIC program. Since March, more than 4,000 new participants have enrolled in South Carolina’s WIC program. To apply for WIC, call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment. For more information, click here.