DHEC reports 142 new cases of coronavirus, 3 new deaths; county-by-county breakdown

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC on Monday announced 142 new cases of the coronavirus, and three additional deaths were reported.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,613 and those who have died to 177.
The deaths occurred in three elderly individuals from Clarendon (1), Florence (1), and Greenville (1) counties.
The number of new cases by county are listed below.
Horry: 7 new (209 total)
Marion: 1 new (33 total)
Dillon: 3 new (44 total)
Marlboro: 1 new (41 total)
Darlington: 3 new (107 total)
Florence: 0 new (268 total)
Georgetown: 0 new (39 total)
Other counties:
Abbeville (2), Aiken (3), Anderson (4), Beaufort (1), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (4), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (7), Greenville (44), Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Kershaw (5), Lancaster (1), Laurens (6), Lee (4), Lexington (5), Marion (1), Oconee (2), Pickens (4), Richland (5), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (4), York (5)
A private laboratory submitted a month’s history of positive test results for Greenville County residents to DHEC this weekend, causing a spike in new cases in the county. This will potentially continue to be reflected as elevated case counts for the next couple of days as DHEC verifies and confirms these cases for public reporting. DHEC has contacted this lab to explain that cases of COVID-19 are urgently reportable within 24 hours to DHEC to prevent this from recurring.
DHEC Provides Increase Access to Healthy Food Options for WIC Families
In response to demand for nutritious foods during the COVID-19 pandemic, DHEC is providing additional food items to South Carolina WIC participants. Beginning April 27, 2020, and until further notice, participants will have more purchasing options for milk, yogurt, fruits, and vegetables.
DHEC encourages South Carolina families who are experiencing loss of income related to COVID-19 to apply to our WIC program. Since March, more than 4,000 new participants have enrolled in South Carolina’s WIC program. To apply for WIC, call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment. For more information, click here.
DHEC Conducting Cross Analysis of Death Certificates and Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
As part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to ensure that every South Carolinian who has died from COVID-19 is counted, DHEC is conducting a cross analysis of deaths reported directly by providers with deaths reported on death certificates. This action aligns with efforts currently underway by other states. DHEC continues to take steps to improve data quality and the reporting of COVID-19 confirmed cases and deaths. We will update the public as soon as the analysis is completed, which is anticipated for early next week. DHEC will continue to release new information as it becomes available.
Testing in South Carolina
As of April 27, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 14,160 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,816 positive and 12,344 were negative. A total of 52,145 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Hospital Bed Capacity
As of this morning, 4,824 hospital beds are available and 6,558 are utilized, which is a 57.6% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.