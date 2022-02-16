DHEC reports 145 new, confirmed COVID-19 deaths

Covid-19 seen under the microscope. (Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday there have been an additional 145 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Wednesday’s report also includes 21 new, probable COVID-19 deaths, 922 confirmed cases and 689 probable cases. Of 5,704 new tests reported to the state, 19% were positive for the virus.

Those new deaths include two confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Darlington County, one confirmed death in Dillon County, five confirmed deaths in Florence County, seven confirmed and one probable death in Horry County, one confirmed death in Marion County and two confirmed deaths in Marlboro County.

The update brings the state’s totals to 1.13 million confirmed cases, 313,006 probable cases, 13,997 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 2,410 probable COVID-19 deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Eight confirmed, eight probable

Dillon – Two confirmed, one probable

Florence – 27 confirmed, 14 probable

Horry – 51 confiremd, 91 probable

Marion – Five confirmed, two probable

Marlboro – Eight confirmed, 15 probable