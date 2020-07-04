DHEC reports 1,836 new cases and 19 new deaths; 358 cases in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 1,836 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 19 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 43,260, confirmed deaths to 806, according to SCDHEC.

Thirteen of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (1), Chester (1), Florence (1), Georgetown (1), Horry (3), Lexington (3), Orangeburg (1), Richland (1), and Spartanburg (1) counties; six of the deaths occurred in middle aged individuals from Berkeley (1), Dorchester (1), Horry (1), Laurens (1), Newberry (1), and Sumter (1) counties.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (2), Aiken (36), Anderson (19), Bamberg (4), Barnwell (3), Beaufort (37), Berkeley (73), Calhoun (5), Charleston (345), Cherokee (7), Chester (5), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (7), Colleton (11), Darlington (15), Dillon (9), Dorchester (76), Edgefield (5), Fairfield (6), Florence (59), Georgetown (74), Greenville (199), Greenwood (5), Hampton (2), Horry (358), Jasper (2), Kershaw (18), Lancaster (23), Laurens (19), Lee (6), Lexington (38), Marion (28), Marlboro (2), McCormick (3), Newberry (4), Oconee (13), Orangeburg (26), Pickens (21), Richland (141), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (37), Sumter (27), Union (3), Williamsburg (9), York (47)