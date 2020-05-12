DHEC reports 197 new cases of COVID-19; 3 of 9 new deaths are in the Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC on Tuesday announced 147 new cases of the coronavirus and 9 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 7,927 and those who have died to 355.

Eight of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Darlington (2), Florence (1), Richland (2), Spartanburg (1), and Williamsburg (2) counties, and one of the deaths occurred in a middle-aged individual in Aiken County (1).

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Horry: 2 new (269 total)

Marion: 2 new (50 total)

Dillon: 0 new (102 total)

Marlboro: 0 new (59 total)

Darlington: 0 new (179 total)

Florence: 11 new (455 total)

Georgetown: 2 new (53 total)

New cases in other counties:

Aiken (4), Allendale (1), Anderson (3), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (2), Berkeley (2), Charleston (8), Clarendon (2), Dorchester (1), Fairfield (1), Greenville (33), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (4), Lee (3), Lexington (2), Oconee (2), Orangeburg (3), Pickens (3), Richland (23), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (4), Williamsburg (4), York (15)