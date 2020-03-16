DHEC reports 1st death related to COVID-19 in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control is reporting the states first death related to COVID-19.

“We regret to report that South Carolina has suffered its first death in an elderly person recently reported to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 who was a resident of Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Physician Consultant. “Our state health officials continue to work with national and local partners to respond to this ongoing public health matter.”

The person was from Lexington County and was a resident of the LExington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility, according to DHEC. “DHEC is working with the facility to identify all contacts and is providing guidance about infection control measures to prevent spread.”

“DHEC emphasizes the importance of practicing disease prevention measures and following recommendations for social distancing to protect the health and safety of all South Carolinians: This includes:

Washing your hand frequently,

covering your cough,

staying home when you’re sick, and

appropriately disposing tissues and other items that you’ve sneezed or coughed into.”

Governor Henry McMaster released the following statement on Twitter regarding the death:

“We are saddened by the news of the first death in South Carolina due to COVID-19. Our hearts and prayers are with the family and the community.”

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: