DHEC reports 207 new cases of COVID-19, 20 additional deaths; county-by-county breakdown

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC on Wednesday announced 207 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths in the state.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 10,623 and those who have died to 466.
The deaths occurred in 17 elderly individuals from Beaufort (1), Charleston (1), Colleton (2), Darlington (1), Fairfield (3), Florence (1), Horry (2), Lee (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (3), and Spartanburg (1) counties, and three middle-aged individuals from Beaufort (1), Colleton (1), and Lee (1) counties.
The number of new cases by county are listed below.
Horry: 10 new (392 total)
Marion: 1 new (67 total)
Dillon: 3 new (155 total)
Marlboro: 11 new (132 total)
Darlington: 4 new (260 total)
Florence: 9 new (612 total)
Georgetown: 0 new (71 total)
New cases in other counties:
Aiken (3), Anderson (1), Beaufort (5), Charleston (11), Chester (4), Chesterfield (8), Clarendon (3) Dorchester (8), Fairfield (3), Greenville (21), Greenwood (12), Kershaw (7), Lee (1), Lancaster (2), Lexington (9), Marion (1), Marlboro (11), Newberry (1), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (9), Pickens (1), Richland (17), Spartanburg (16), Sumter (11), Williamsburg (4), Union (1), York (10)
Testing in South Carolina
As of May 26, a total of 181,154 total tests have been conducted in the state (by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs). DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Yesterday, the monthly goal of testing 110,000 South Carolinians by May 31 was exceeded. DHEC continues to work with community partners to make testing available across the state in order to test 2 percent of the state’s population, or 110,000 residents, each month. This enhanced testing allows us to better understand the scope of the virus within our state and ensure resources are directed to those who need it most.
More than 85 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide
As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 86 mobile testing events scheduled through July 2 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at www.scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
More than 140 Permanent Testing Sites across the State
In addition to the mobile testing events, there are currently 145 permanent testing locations at health care facilities throughout the state. Find a location near you – including address, hours of operation an additional details – at www.scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
Hospital Bed Occupancy
As of this morning, 3,277 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,081 are in use, which is a 68.36% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,081 inpatient beds currently used, 398 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.