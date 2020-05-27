DHEC reports 207 new cases of COVID-19, 20 additional deaths; county-by-county breakdown

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC on Wednesday announced 207 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths in the state.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 10,623 and those who have died to 466.

The deaths occurred in 17 elderly individuals from Beaufort (1), Charleston (1), Colleton (2), Darlington (1), Fairfield (3), Florence (1), Horry (2), Lee (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (3), and Spartanburg (1) counties, and three middle-aged individuals from Beaufort (1), Colleton (1), and Lee (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.



Horry: 10 new (392 total)

Marion: 1 new (67 total)

Dillon: 3 new (155 total)

Marlboro: 11 new (132 total)

Darlington: 4 new (260 total)

Florence: 9 new (612 total)

Georgetown: 0 new (71 total)

New cases in other counties:

Aiken (3), Anderson (1), Beaufort (5), Charleston (11), Chester (4), Chesterfield (8), Clarendon (3) Dorchester (8), Fairfield (3), Greenville (21), Greenwood (12), Kershaw (7), Lee (1), Lancaster (2), Lexington (9), Marion (1), Marlboro (11), Newberry (1), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (9), Pickens (1), Richland (17), Spartanburg (16), Sumter (11), Williamsburg (4), Union (1), York (10)