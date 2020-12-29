DHEC reports 2,208 new COVID-19 cases, 22 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC on Tuesday announced 2,208 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina and 22 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 277,563, and confirmed and probable deaths to 4,804.
The percent positive for Sunday is 27.1%. DHEC says a total of 8,139 tests were conducted yesterday.
New cases in our counties:
Darlington – 33
Dillon – 3
Florence – 82
Georgetown – 32
Horry – 137
Marion – 11
Marlboro – 24
Other counties: please click here.
For new confirmed and probable total deaths by county, click here.
For case numbers by zip code, a case count breakdown, and recovery rate, click here.
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
- Testing opportunities available statewide: 313
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 8,139 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 27.1% percent positive
Facility reports
- Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals
- Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
Additional information and resources