DHEC reports 2,208 new COVID-19 cases, 22 additional deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC on Tuesday announced 2,208 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina and 22 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 277,563, and confirmed and probable deaths to 4,804.

The percent positive for Sunday is 27.1%. DHEC says a total of 8,139 tests were conducted yesterday.

New cases in our counties:
Darlington – 33
Dillon – 3
Florence – 82
Georgetown – 32
Horry – 137
Marion – 11
Marlboro – 24
Other counties: please click here.

For new confirmed and probable total deaths by county, click here.

For case numbers by zip code, a case count breakdown, and recovery rate, click here.

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

  • Testing opportunities available statewide: 313

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 8,139 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 27.1% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories