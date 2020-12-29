DHEC reports 2,208 new COVID-19 cases, 22 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC on Tuesday announced 2,208 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina and 22 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 277,563, and confirmed and probable deaths to 4,804.

The percent positive for Sunday is 27.1%. DHEC says a total of 8,139 tests were conducted yesterday.

New cases in our counties:

Darlington – 33

Dillon – 3

Florence – 82

Georgetown – 32

Horry – 137

Marion – 11

Marlboro – 24

