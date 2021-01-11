DHEC reports 2,644 new COVID-19 cases, says low number is due to ‘internal systems issue’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,644 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, a number, the agency said, that’s low due to an internal systems issue.

The agency also reported an additional 14 new, confirmed deaths and one probable death due to COVID-19. Out of 10,198 new test results reported to the state, 25.9% were positive for the virus.

Monday’s update brings the state to a total of 326,588 confirmed cases, 31,066 probable cases, 5,315 confirmed deaths and 496 probable deaths.

Here are the new, positive case numbers for the surrounding counties:

Darlington – 70 confirmed, three probable

Dillon – 33 confirmed

Florence – 109 confirmed, one probable

Horry – 237 confirmed

Marion – 39 confirmed

Marlboro – 15 confirmed