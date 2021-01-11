MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,644 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, a number, the agency said, that’s low due to an internal systems issue.
The agency also reported an additional 14 new, confirmed deaths and one probable death due to COVID-19. Out of 10,198 new test results reported to the state, 25.9% were positive for the virus.
Monday’s update brings the state to a total of 326,588 confirmed cases, 31,066 probable cases, 5,315 confirmed deaths and 496 probable deaths.
Here are the new, positive case numbers for the surrounding counties:
Darlington – 70 confirmed, three probable
Dillon – 33 confirmed
Florence – 109 confirmed, one probable
Horry – 237 confirmed
Marion – 39 confirmed
Marlboro – 15 confirmed
LATEST HEADLINES
- NBA’s first Black female CEO helped transform culture of NBA franchise
- DHEC reports 2,644 new COVID-19 cases, says low number is due to ‘internal systems issue’
- Higher calling: Former NFL player helps children through ‘art activism’
- Spiller selected for induction into College Football’s Hall of Fame
- Tampa Bay man seen carrying lectern during Capitol riot to be released on bond