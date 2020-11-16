DHEC reports 3 new, confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported three new, confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 in Horry County, according to an update Monday.

There were two more probable deaths, one confirmed death in Darlington County and another in Dillon County.

The state reported 27 new deaths and four new probable deaths on Monday.

There were 981 new COVID-19 cases and 10 probable cases, bringing South Carolina to a total of 185,390 confirmed cases and 11,227 probable cases since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 3,873 confirmed deaths.

Of the new cases, there were 16 confirmed and one probable case in Darlington County, four confirmed cases in Dillon County, 26 confirmed and one probable case in Florence County, 59 confirmed cases in Horry County, seven confirmed cases in Marion County and eight confirmed cases in Marlboro County.

There was a 12.7% positive test rate, as of Monday’s update.

Hospital bed occupancy remained high, with 75.45% of inpatient beds filled, as of Monday. Of those, 9.19% of the patients have COVID-19. About 71% of intensive care unit beds were occupied, and 24.95% of ventilators in the state were being used.