DHEC reports 38 new deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours; 2,023 new cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC on Friday announced 2,023 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 39 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 243,583, and confirmed deaths to 4,484.

The number of new people tested in the past 24 hours was 8,357, with a percentage positive rate of 24.2%. In South Carolina, 13,179 people are hospitalized.

New cases reported in our area:

Darlington – 31

Dillon – 22

Florence – 78

Georgetown – 14

Horry – 116

Marion – 8

Marlboro – 6

8,357 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)

24.2% percent positive