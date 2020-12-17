DHEC reports 38 new deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours; 2,023 new cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC on Friday announced 2,023 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 39 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 243,583, and confirmed deaths to 4,484.
The number of new people tested in the past 24 hours was 8,357, with a percentage positive rate of 24.2%. In South Carolina, 13,179 people are hospitalized.
New cases reported in our area:
Darlington – 31
Dillon – 22
Florence – 78
Georgetown – 14
Horry – 116
Marion – 8
Marlboro – 6
For other counties, please click here.
For additional deaths by county, please click here.
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 8,357 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
- 24.2% percent positive
Facility reports
- Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals
- Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/schools
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
Additional information and resources