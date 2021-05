COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC reported Friday 451 new COVID-19 cases as the state has given out more than three million vaccine doses.

Two new deaths were also reported and the percent positive was 4%.

DHEC said during a briefing Friday that 3,189,988 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given to residents. 1,758,559 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

DHEC said disease transmission is still happening at a high rate and safety protocols should still be followed.