DHEC reports 49 additional COVID-19 deaths, 2 new cases of MIS-C in children under 10

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC on Thursday announced 1,538 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and 49 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 76,315, probable cases to 291, confirmed deaths to 1,294, and 40 probable deaths.

Two additional cases are reported of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19. Both are children age 10 or under from the Upstate region. This brings the total number of MIS-C cases in South Carolina to four. Learn more about MIS-C here.

New cases reported today by county:

Horry 80

Florence 63

Dillon: 9

Darlington: 15

Georgetown: 16

Marion: 6

Marlboro: 7

Addition deaths reported today by county:

Florence: 5

Horry: 4

Dillon: 1

Darlington: 1

Other counties confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Other counties confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 669,445 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 7,360 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 20.9%.