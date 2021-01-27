DHEC reports 88 additional COVID-19 deaths, total surpasses 6,000 in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 2,621 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 88 additional confirmed deaths on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 384,556 and confirmed deaths to 6,030 for South Carolina.

The percent positive rate for tested on Wednesday was 25.0%.

DHEC said a total of 4,760,665 tests have been conducted in the state. A detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina is available on DHEC’s Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Here are new cases for local counties:



Darlington – 49

Dillon – 20

Florence – 34

Georgetown – 16

Horry – 92

Marion – 20

Marlboro – 14

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths by county: please click here.