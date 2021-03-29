DHEC reports no new COVID-19 deaths Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Carolina on Monday, according to a daily update from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

There were 499 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases and 280 new, probable cases. Deaths can take weeks — and sometimes months — to be reported by DHEC. Of 15,033 new tests reported to the state, 4.7% were positive for the virus.

Monday’s update brings South Carolina’s totals to 464,169 deaths, 85,899 probable COVID-19 cases, 8,053 confirmed deaths and 1,069 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case numbers for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Three confirmed, five probable

Dillon – Seven probable

Florence – Nine confirmed, three probable

Horry – 26 confirmed, 28 probable

Marion – Four confirmed, two probable

Marlboro – No new cases