DHEC reports no new COVID-19 deaths Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Carolina on Monday, according to a daily update from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
There were 499 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases and 280 new, probable cases. Deaths can take weeks — and sometimes months — to be reported by DHEC. Of 15,033 new tests reported to the state, 4.7% were positive for the virus.
Monday’s update brings South Carolina’s totals to 464,169 deaths, 85,899 probable COVID-19 cases, 8,053 confirmed deaths and 1,069 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.
New case numbers for local counties are as follows:
Darlington – Three confirmed, five probable
Dillon – Seven probable
Florence – Nine confirmed, three probable
Horry – 26 confirmed, 28 probable
Marion – Four confirmed, two probable
Marlboro – No new cases