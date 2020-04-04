DHEC reports over 200 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The state health department announced 217 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, including six additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 1,917, and those who have died to 40, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

63 cases have so far been reported in Horry County. 35 have been reported in Florence County.

These additional deaths occurred in six individuals who were elderly and also had underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Lexington County, and the other individuals were residents of Beaufort, Georgetown, Richland, and York counties.

