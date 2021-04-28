DHEC reports surge in COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The state had a surge in its amount of newly-reported COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, following weeks of declining numbers and days with only a handful of reported fatalities, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

There were 28 new, confirmed deaths and 10 probable COVID-19-caused deaths, according to DHEC. Of those, three were the confirmed deaths of elderly persons in Florence County. Some of the state’s deaths stretch back to October, November and January. One happened in August.

The state also reported 403 new, confirmed cases and 277 probable cases. Of 8,953 new tests reported to the state, 6.6% were positive for the virus.

Wednesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 480,361 confirmed cases, 96,278 probable cases, 8,337 confirmed deaths and 1,135 probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Rapid test results can be counted among probable cases.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – One confirmed, 30 probable

Dillon – One confirmed

Florence – Five confirmed, three probable

Horry – 23 confirmed, 18 probable

Marion – No new cases

Marlboro – Two confirmed, four probable