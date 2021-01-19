DHEC: SC sees 2,570 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — South Carolina has added 2,570 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths to it’s COVID-19 totals, according to a Tuesday update from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

There were also 23 new, probable cases.

Tuesday’s update brings the state to 357,508 total, confirmed cases, 36,810 probable cases, 5,673 confirmed deaths and 586 probable deaths.

Of the 11 new deaths, two were elderly individuals who lived in Florence County.

Of the 10,773 new tests reported to the state, 23.9% were positive. More than 4.4 million individual tests have been administered since the pandemic began.

Here are the new case count among local counties:

Darlington – 89 confirmed

Dillon – 36 confirmed

Florence – 94 confirmed

Horry – 115 confirmed, one probable

Marion – 32 confirmed

Marlboro – 12 confirmed