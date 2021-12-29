DHEC: Single-day COVID-19 cases exceeded 2,000 twice near Christmas, new hospitalizations doubled from previous week

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases surpassed 2,000 twice in the last week, according to new information from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

South Carolina last saw more than 2,000 cases a day in September.

There were 2,094 confirmed cases in DHEC’s Sunday report, and 2,120 confirmed cases in Saturday’s report. That was a surge from 1,516 reported on Friday. DHEC did not announce new data for about a week due to the holidays.

New case count numbers then decreased in the following days, when most testing sites were shut down for the holidays.

Saturday’s report also included 29 new, confirmed deaths, the most over the holiday data sets. Ten confirmed COVID-19 deaths were reported on Thursday, 13 were reported on Sunday, none were reported on Monday and one was reported on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s report includes 1,950 new, confirmed cases, 1,441 probable cases, five confirmed deaths and two probable COVID-19 caused deaths. Of 11,252 new tests reported to the state, 23.8% were positive for the virus.

The updates bring the state’s totals to 763,703 confirmed cases, 196,492 probable cases, 12,633 confirmed deaths and 1,977 probable COVID-19 deaths.

All but five of the state’s counties were listed as having a “moderate” spread of the virus, as of the most recent data. The rest of the state is listed as “high,” meaning that the areas had more than 200 new, confirmed cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period.

There were 42.4% more COVID-19 individuals in South Carolina hospitals compared to a week ago, according to DHEC. There were 9% more COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, and 10.6% more people in intensive care units. The amount of new COVID-19 hospital admissions doubled.

Local case counts from Wednesday’s report for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 15 confirmed, 25 probable

Dillon – 18 confirmed, 14 probable

Florence – 36 confirmed, 51 probable

Horry – 68 confirmed, 95 probable

Marion – Eight confirmed, 10 probable

Marlboro – Three confirmed, nine probable