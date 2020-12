DHEC: South Carolina adds 2,364 new cases, 11 additional deaths

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – DHEC on Monday announced 2,364 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 236,785, and confirmed deaths to 4,398.

New cases reported in our area:

Darlington – 34

Dillon – 21

Florence – 137

Georgetown – 15

Horry – 108

Marion – 18

Marlboro – 11

11,633 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)

20.3% percent positive