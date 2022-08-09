COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Last week saw a steady increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to data released Tuesday afternoon by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

There were 15,811 new cases, a 4.5% increase over the previous week, and a 4.2% increase over the previous month.

Hospitalizations were up 1.7% from the previous week, and 21.2% from the previous month, with 619 COVID-19-positive patients in South Carolina hospitals, as of just before midnight Saturday.

Vaccinations were down by 17.7% over the previous week, with 2,186 being administered. Compared to the previous month, vaccinations were down by 14.4%.

The updates bring the state’s totals to 1.64 million cases and 18,215 deaths.

About 2.2% of children under the age of five have received at least one dose, the youngest demographic to be approved to receive a vaccine. About .2% have completed vaccination.

Overall, 60.7% South Carolinians have received at least one dose, and 52.7% have completed vaccination.