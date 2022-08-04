COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — COVID-19 case numbers and vaccination rates were down last week, according to data updated Thursday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Weekly results were delayed by two days.

There were 14,967 new cases reported to DHEC last week, according to the data — a decrease of 14.1% from the previous week, and 3.8% higher than the previous month.

Hospitalizations, however, continued to rise. As of right before midnight Saturday, there were 607 COVID-19 patients in South Carolina hospitals, an increase of 12.9% from the previous week, and up 38.3% from the previous month.

There were 13 deaths reported last week.

After a boost in early July, vaccinations were down by 8.5% last week, but still up 7.1% from the previous month.

The update brings the state’s totals to more than 1.62 million cases and 18,208 deaths.

Newly eligible for a second dose, .1% of South Carolina children under the age of 5 have received one. About 1.9% of children in the same age group have received their first dose.

About 60.6% of South Carolinians in all age groups have received at least one dose, and 52.6% have completed vaccination.

In South Carolina, five counties are considered to have a “medium” spread rate, and four are in the “low” range, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Every county within News13’s coverage area — Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro — is considered to have a “high” case rate.

Under CDC guidance, people who live in areas rated with a medium level and who are considered at-risk are urged to wear a mask. In areas with high levels, masking is recommended for all people — regardless of vaccination status — in schools and workplaces.