DHEC: South Carolina sees 628 new COVID-19 cases

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Horry County had 31 new COVID-19 cases and six new probable cases on Friday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday.

According to the department’s daily COVID-19 report, there were 628 new COVID-19 cases, 57 new probable cases and 14 additional confirmed deaths — bringing the state total to 3,560, with 233 probable deaths.

The new numbers bring the state to a total of 161,836 confirmed cases and 7,505 probable cases.

About 1.85 million total tests have been administered statewide.

Florence County had 10 new cases and one new probable case, according to the report. Darlington County had nine new cases and two new probable cases, Dillon County had five new cases, Marlboro County had six new cases and Marion County had nine.

Friday had a 11% positive test rate, with 5,828 cases administered.

Hospital occupancy remained high, with 8,325 of 10,201 inpatient beds occupied, 743 hospitalized patients and 1,156 of 1,495 intensive care unit beds occupied. About 27% of those ICU beds are filled with COVID-19 patients. Of 448 ventilators in use statewide, 97 are being used by COVID-19 patients. There are 1,838 total ventilators in South Carolina.

LATEST HEADLINES