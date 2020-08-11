DHEC: South Carolina surpasses 2,000 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – DHEC on Tuesday announced 928 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 45 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 101,360, probable cases to 770, confirmed deaths to 2,012, and 86 probable deaths.

New cases reported on Tuesday in our area:

Darlington – 23

Dillon – 9

Florence – 34

Georgetown – 12

Horry – 33

Marion – 1

Marlboro – 6

For other counties, please click here.

Additional deaths in our area reported on Tuesday:

Florence – 1

Horry – 4

For other counties: please click here.

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 853,899 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 4,648 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 20%.

More Than 135 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 136 mobile testing events scheduled through September 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

Inpatient beds: 2,423 available; 8,089 in use; 76.97% utilization rate; 1,330 inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected)

ICU beds: 359 available; 1,098 in use; 75.36% utilization rate; 339 ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected)

Ventilators: 1,044 available; 524 in use; 207 by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected)

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.