DHEC: South Carolina surpasses 8,000 COVID-19 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 8,000 people have died of COVID-19 in South Carolina, according to a Thursday update from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The agency reported 551 new, confirmed cases, 440 probable cases, 31 new, confirmed COVID-19 deaths and one new, probable COVID-19-caused death. Of 23,958 new tests, 3.8% were positive for the virus.

Of the new deaths, one was an elderly person in Florence County and two were elderly persons in Horry County.

Thursday’s update brings the state’s totals to 461,418 confirmed cases, 83,836 probable cases, 8,021 confirmed deaths and 1,062 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Four confirmed, one probable

Dillon – 21 confirmed, two probable

Florence- 18 confirmed, 11 probable

Horry – 40 confirmed, 43 probable

Marion – Six confirmed, three probable

Marlboro – Two confirmed, one probable