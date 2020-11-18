DHEC: South Carolina’s daily percent positive rate jumps to 17%; 1,226 new cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC on Wednesday announced 1,226 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 22 additional confirmed deaths.

The percent positive is now 17 percent. 7,233 people were tested statewide on Tuesday, not including antibody tests.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 187,774, probable cases to 11,673, confirmed deaths to 3,906, and 276 probable deaths.

New cases by county in our area:

Darlington – 7

Dillon – 6

Florence – 43

Georgetown – 8

Horry – 72

Marion – 3

Marlboro – 13

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 187,774/11,673

Confirmed and probable deaths: 3,906/276

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,392,558

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 294

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

7,233 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

17.0% percent positive

Facility reports