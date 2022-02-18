DHEC switching to at-home testing strategy, will stop reporting case counts

Coronavirus is exploding on the South Texas border with Mexico. Health officials in Hidalgo County reported 23,000 unreported cases in January. (Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will pivot away from drive-through testing sites and toward at-home rapid testing, the agency announced Friday morning.

The change is due to the “accuracy, convenience, and widespread ability of rapid-at home tests,” along with a drop in demand for drive-through PCR testing, DHEC said, which added that the agency “is pleased to be able to make this change.”

DHEC will begin gradually closing testing sites in areas with five or more non-DHEC PCR test providers on March 1. Starting March 14, it will close sites in counties with two to four non-DHEC PCR test providers. On April 1, it will start closing sites in more counties, except in areas where DHEC is the only provider.

Due to the shift, DHEC will stop announcing daily case counts starting on March 15, while still reporting hospitalizations and COVID-19 deaths, which it said is the “most accurate indicators of disease severity and the impact of COVID-19 in our state.” That data will be reported weekly.

“DHEC is confident that these changes will ensure South Carolinians continue to have the resources and information they need to make informed decisions and protect themselves and their families from COVID-19,” the agency said, going on to add that vaccination is the most effective way to prevent the virus.

It plans to announce new contract tracing and school guidance next week, according to the announcement.