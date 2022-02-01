DHEC: ‘Test to Stay’ program aimed at keeping healthy students in the classroom

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s health leaders are encouraging schools across the state to utilize a ‘Test to Stay’ program aimed at ensuring healthy students can continue in-person learning.

The program from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control allows rapid testing to be performed on K-12 students who have been exposed to people who are infected with COVID-19. The hope is to keep more of those healthy students in the classroom.

“Rather than immediately moving close contacts to quarantine, TTS allows those students to stay in the classroom if they test negative between day 5-7 and are not experiencing symptoms,” DHEC said. “A second test, given 24 hours after the first test is encouraged if testing is available.”

DHEC ordered more than a million rapid at-home tests, 300,000 of which will be delivered to schools by the end of the week. The rest will be sent to schools when they are made available.

“We are aware that several school districts have concerns about updates to our COVID-19 school guidance and our School and Childcare Exclusion List. We know that their goal is to keep more students in schools,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “DHEC shares in that goal and is ensuring that schools and parents have access to rapid tests so school systems can fully implement TTS, which allows most students to remain in school. This is the most effective way to maximize learning without sacrificing our students and teachers’ well-being.”

Schools are also asked to accept rapid at-home test results from parents as part of the program.

Horry County Schools is accepting at-home tests, but does not conduct testing at schools, according to Lisa Bourcier, a spokesperson for the district. Bourcier said that the district has reached out to DHEC for clarification about if the agency will be sending rapid at-home tests to the district, or only to schools that conduct testing in schools.

Florence School District One is not currently utilizing the program.

Florence School District Two is also participating.

Florence School District Three is participating, however, some are refusing testing, according to Brian Huckabee, a spokesperson for the district.