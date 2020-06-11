DHEC to announce 687 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC will announce 687 new COVID-19 cases Thursday evening, Dr. Joan Duwve said during Thursday’s DHEC board meeting.

This will bring the total number of cases to date to 16,441. Dr. Duwve said 12.5% of tests performed Wednesday came back positive, which is high. She also said the percent positive has been over 12% for each of the last several days.

40% of all of South Carolina’s cases have been reported over the past three weeks, Dr. Duwve said.

Currently there are 575 deaths as of Wednesday’s report. It is not clear if there will be any new deaths announced in DHEC’s update this evening.

