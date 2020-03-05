DHEC to hold news conference Thursday morning on coronavirus

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will hold a news conference Thursday on the coronavirus.

Senator Marlon Kimpson says in a tweet the news conference will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control will provide an update on the Coronavirus in South Carolina tomorrow morning at 10am. Details below. You call watch on internet by going to https://t.co/YL3US4GXqp then click on the Medical Affairs Meeting link. pic.twitter.com/0pRV0L1V7I — Sen. Marlon Kimpson (@KimpsonForSC) March 4, 2020

On Wednesday, News13 reported DHEC is monitoring 13 people for coronavirus. No cases have been confirmed in the state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have made testing kits available for DHEC’s laboratory and to be tested, patients must meet the CDC’s criteria for testing.

As of March 4, the CDC reports a total of 80 coronavirus cases and 9 deaths in the United States. Thirteen states are reporting cases, including North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, New York, Washington and California.

In response to the coronavirus, colleges and universities in the News13 area have made changes to their study abroad programs. Read more about those changes here.

Grand Strand Medical Center officials announced Wednesday they will limit public entrances and visitation to protect patients, guests and caregivers from the coronavirus. For more information, click here.

