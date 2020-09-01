DHEC to provide reports on COVID-19 in schools, 761 new cases announced

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC will begin providing twice-weekly reports on COVID-19 in schools on Tuesday and Friday afternoons.

DHEC said the first reports will be available Friday. The cases will be for both staff and students at public and private schools.

The reporting doesn’t mean the students, faculty or staff contracted COVID-19 at school and will include kindergarten through 12th grade, DHEC said. College students will not be included in the reports at this time. Only individuals physically attending schools regularly will be counted.

DHEC also announced 761 new COVID-19 cases and 37 more deaths. This brings the total number of cases to 118,116 and the total number of deaths to 2,626.

For a breakdown of new cases, click here.

For a breakdown of new deaths, click here.

There were 3,396 tests reported to DHEC Monday and 22.4% were positive.