15 new coronavirus deaths reported by DHEC, including 3 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC on Tuesday announced 123 new cases of the coronavirus and 15 additional deaths, including three deaths in Horry County.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,735 and those who have died to 192.

14 of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Berkeley (1), Charleston (1), Clarendon (1), Darlington (1), Greenville (2), Horry (3), Lancaster (1), Lee (1), Richland (2), and Sumter (1) counties. One death occurred in a middle-aged individual in Clarendon County

The number of new cases:

Horry: 5 new (211 total)

Marion: 0 new (32 total)

Dillon: 0 new (44 total)

Marlboro: 1 new (42 total)

Darlington: 3 new (110 total)

Florence: 5 new (273 total)

Georgetown: 1 new (40 total)

Other counties with new cases:

Aiken (2), Allendale (2), Anderson (2), Barnwell (2), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (1), Charleston 4, Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (9), Edgefield (1), Greenville (11), Greenwood (2), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (2), Laurens (2), Lee (3), Lexington (12), Orangeburg (4), Richland (24), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (2), Sumter (5), Williamsburg (1), York (2).

Based on the available symptom onset data we have for 4,454 individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, DHEC estimates that as of April 27, 76 percent of individuals have recovered from the illness and 24 percent remain ill. This estimate is updated on our website every Tuesday and Friday.

DHEC Distributes Additional Supplies to Help Expand COVID-19 Testing

DHEC is helping to expand COVID-19 testing capabilities for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 by deploying rapid-testing devices to rural areas. The Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 rapid-response test recently received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to test specimens for COVID-19, and South Carolina received 15 of the devices from U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). DHEC deployed the devices to 15 health care facilities across the state last week. Today, the agency distributed additional testing supplies to those facilities. Click here for more information.

DHEC Releases Updated Summary and Projections

DHEC today provided an updated summary regarding cases confirmed to date as well as projections through May 16. On March 6, the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in South Carolina. The projections currently indicate that South Carolina may see almost 1,208 new cases per week by mid-May. The total number of cases is estimated to grow to 9,064 confirmed cases on May 16.