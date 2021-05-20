DHEC: Tuesday’s number of ‘probable’ COVID-19 cases surpassed confirmed ones

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The number of daily new, “probable” COVID-19 cases surpassed the amount of “confirmed” ones in the state on Tuesday, according to data reported Thursday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The state had 184 new, confirmed cases and 192 probable ones. Positive results from rapid testing are included in probable case counts.

In addition to the new cases, DHEC also announced one new, confirmed death and one probable COVID-19-caused one.

Of 7,908 new tests reported to the state, 3% were positive for the virus.

Thursday’s update brings South Carolina’s totals to 489,653 confirmed cases, 100,193 probable cases, 8,511 confirmed deaths and 1,158 probable deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Four confirmed, three probable

Dillon – Two confirmed, two probable

Florence – Nine confirmed, one probable

Horry – Eight confirmed, 15 probable

Marion – One confirmed

Marlboro – Four confirmed, four probable