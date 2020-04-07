Live Now
Watch WBTW News13 at 5, 5:30 and 6 pm

DHEC updates cases by ZIP codes, through Monday, April 6

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WBTW) — DHEC has updated the number of cases by ZIP codes, through Monday, April 6 at 11:59 p.m.

If you can’t see the ZIP codes, you may have to click here.

To see updated numbers for the entire state, click here.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories