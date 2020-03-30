DHEC updates information for coronavirus case numbers by ZIP code

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has updated information for coronavirus case numbers by ZIP code.
The updated ZIP code information includes cases for a period of 14 days ending at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 27.
As of the time of the updated information, Horry County had 28 cases in these ZIP codes:
Florence County had 12 cases in these ZIP codes as of that time:
Darlington County had eight cases as of the time of the updated information:
Georgetown County had six cases at the time in four ZIP codes:
Chesterfield County had 4 cases in these three ZIP codes:
Marion County‘s single case was in the 29574 ZIP code, as of the updated information from DHEC. Marlboro County‘s single case was in the 29512 ZIP code. Dillon County‘s single case was in the 29547.
On Sunday, DHEC announced 113 additional cases in the following counties, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 774 in 40 counties:
Here is a list of the cases announced Sunday:
- Aiken County: 2 cases
- Anderson County: 5 cases
- Beaufort County: 11 cases
- Calhoun County: 1 case
- Charleston County: 8 cases
- Clarendon County: 9 cases
- Darlington County: 2 cases
- Edgefield County: 1 case
- Florence County: 1 case
- Georgetown County: 4 cases
- Greenville County: 14 cases
- Horry County: 3 cases
- Kershaw County: 5 cases
- Lancaster County: 4 cases
- Laurens County: 1 case
- Lexington County: 5 cases
- Marlboro County: 1 case
- Oconee County: 1 case
- Orangeburg County: 2 cases
- Pickens County: 1 case
- Richland County: 17 cases
- Spartanburg County: 4 cases
- Sumter County: 6 cases
- York County: 5 cases
Also on Sunday, DHEC announced one new death-related to the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 16. The patient was an elderly person from Horry County who had underlying health conditions.
