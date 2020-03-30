DHEC updates information for coronavirus case numbers by ZIP code

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has updated information for coronavirus case numbers by ZIP code.

The updated ZIP code information includes cases for a period of 14 days ending at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 27.

As of the time of the updated information, Horry County had 28 cases in these ZIP codes:

Florence County had 12 cases in these ZIP codes as of that time:

Darlington County had eight cases as of the time of the updated information:

Georgetown County had six cases at the time in four ZIP codes:

Chesterfield County had 4 cases in these three ZIP codes:

Marion County‘s single case was in the 29574 ZIP code, as of the updated information from DHEC. Marlboro County‘s single case was in the 29512 ZIP code. Dillon County‘s single case was in the 29547.

On Sunday, DHEC announced 113 additional cases in the following counties, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 774 in 40 counties:

Here is a list of the cases announced Sunday:

Aiken County: 2 cases

Anderson County: 5 cases

Beaufort County: 11 cases

Calhoun County: 1 case

Charleston County: 8 cases

Clarendon County: 9 cases

Darlington County: 2 cases

Edgefield County: 1 case

Florence County: 1 case

Georgetown County: 4 cases

Greenville County: 14 cases

Horry County: 3 cases

Kershaw County: 5 cases

Lancaster County: 4 cases

Laurens County: 1 case

Lexington County: 5 cases

Marlboro County: 1 case

Oconee County: 1 case

Orangeburg County: 2 cases

Pickens County: 1 case

Richland County: 17 cases

Spartanburg County: 4 cases

Sumter County: 6 cases

York County: 5 cases

Also on Sunday, DHEC announced one new death-related to the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 16. The patient was an elderly person from Horry County who had underlying health conditions.

